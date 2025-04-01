Trump's Bold Middle East Mission: $1 Trillion Investment Deal in the Spotlight

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to embark on his first foreign trip of his second term, targeting key Middle Eastern allies. Scheduled tentatively for May, the trip includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump aims to secure a historic $1 trillion investment deal to bolster the U.S. economy, focusing on massive military equipment purchases and job creation. The trip reflects a continuation of Trump's strategic foreign policy focus, recalling his similar effort in 2017.

While in the region, Trump is also expected to discuss pressing international issues, including Russia's involvement in Ukraine and conflicts in Gaza. The President also intends to expand the Abraham Accords, although Saudi-Israel relations remain strained due to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)