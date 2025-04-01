Left Menu

Trump's Bold Middle East Mission: $1 Trillion Investment Deal in the Spotlight

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE in May as part of his first foreign trip of his second term. He's expected to sign a $1 trillion investment agreement aimed at strengthening the U.S. economy and creating jobs.

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to embark on his first foreign trip of his second term, targeting key Middle Eastern allies. Scheduled tentatively for May, the trip includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Trump aims to secure a historic $1 trillion investment deal to bolster the U.S. economy, focusing on massive military equipment purchases and job creation. The trip reflects a continuation of Trump's strategic foreign policy focus, recalling his similar effort in 2017.

While in the region, Trump is also expected to discuss pressing international issues, including Russia's involvement in Ukraine and conflicts in Gaza. The President also intends to expand the Abraham Accords, although Saudi-Israel relations remain strained due to the ongoing Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

