General Dwivedi's Diplomatic Mission Strengthens Indo-UAE and Sri Lankan Defence Ties

General Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Army Chief, advanced defence cooperation through visits to the UAE and Sri Lanka. His strategic dialogues enhanced military partnerships and reinforced India's role as a reliable ally in West Asia and the Indian Ocean Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:50 IST
General Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic stride, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's recent visit to the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka has markedly bolstered defence cooperation between India and these countries. Conducted between January 5-8, the talks aimed at enhancing strategic partnerships have been hailed as a crucial step forward by ministry officials.

During the UAE leg of his tour, General Dwivedi engaged in detailed discussions with top military leaders, including UAE Land Forces Commander Major General Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami. Their conversations focused on fostering military interoperability, expanding joint training programs, and exploring new avenues for professional military exchanges.

The Sri Lankan visit further underlined India's commitment to regional stability, with talks focusing on capacity building, training cooperation, and defence education. Highlights included the strengthening of training infrastructure and a poignant homage at the Indian Peace Keeping Force War Memorial, reinforcing deep-rooted bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

