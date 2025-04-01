Left Menu

Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Settlement Proposal in Talc Lawsuits

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has denied Johnson & Johnson's $10 billion plan to settle lawsuits related to its talc products alleged to cause ovarian cancer. This marks the third failed attempt for J&J to resolve the lawsuits through bankruptcy, with opponents arguing against the company's financial distress claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 05:34 IST
Judge Rejects J&J's $10 Billion Settlement Proposal in Talc Lawsuits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge has turned down Johnson & Johnson's $10 billion settlement offer to resolve lawsuits claiming its talc products lead to ovarian cancer. This decision, announced earlier this week, is the third time the company's attempts to address these claims via bankruptcy have been thwarted in court.

J&J sought to manage the litigation through a subsidiary's bankruptcy filing, after being unsuccessful in two previous instances. However, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez deemed that the company did not qualify for bankruptcy procedures. Lopez expressed his hopes for a resolution to benefit all parties involved, including J&J, Red River, and the claimants.

Despite J&J's argument that their recent proposition contained increased financial incentives and garnered the majority support from voting cancer victims, opposition parties, including some victim attorneys and a government watchdog, insisted that the case lacks merit without financial distress. These lawsuits implicate over 60,000 claimants, who allege asbestos in J&J's talc products caused their cancer, claims the company denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025