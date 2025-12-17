Left Menu

Exodus Movement Faces $3.1 Million Sanctions Settlement

The U.S. Treasury has reached a $3.1 million settlement with Exodus Movement Inc. over alleged violations of sanctions against Iran, highlighting the company's compliance challenges.

17-12-2025
The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Tuesday a settlement agreement with Exodus Movement Inc., which amounts to $3.1 million. The deal comes in response to alleged violations of sanctions imposed on Iran.

The allegations against Exodus Movement Inc. involve breaches related to longstanding restrictions administered by U.S. authorities. The settlement signifies the serious compliance challenges companies face when navigating international sanctions.

By reaching this settlement, both parties aim to resolve the matter efficiently, reflecting the Treasury's efforts to enforce sanctions rules and Exodus Movement's commitment to aligning with regulatory standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

