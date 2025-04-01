Left Menu

Legal Battles Begin Over Trump's Controversial Election Order

President Trump's executive order aimed at altering election procedures faced immediate legal challenges from the Democratic National Committee and nonprofits. The lawsuits argue that the order is unconstitutional and infringes on states' rights to govern elections. Legal experts warn it undermines democratic processes, risking voter disenfranchisement.

President Donald Trump's executive order aiming to overhaul U.S. election rules has sparked immediate legal challenges. On Monday, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and two nonprofits filed lawsuits, terming the order unconstitutional.

The Campaign Legal Center and the State Democracy Defenders Fund initiated the legal counterattack, followed closely by a similar move from the DNC and Democratic leaders. The lawsuits, filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, seek to block and nullify the executive order.

Among the order's contentious elements are a proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration and new ballot rules that critics argue could disenfranchise voters. Legal experts assert the Constitution grants electoral oversight to states and Congress, not the president.

