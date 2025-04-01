Tensions Escalate: China’s Military Drills Surround Taiwan

In a significant display of military prowess, China initiated joint army, navy, and rocket force exercises surrounding Taiwan on Tuesday. These maneuvers serve as a stern warning against separatism, with China's state media derogatorily labeling Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te a 'parasite.'

Taiwan's sovereignty claims were directly challenged as more than 10 Chinese military ships infringed upon Taiwan's contiguous zone, prompting a defensive response from Taiwanese warships. The drills follow U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to the region, signaling escalating tension, though live fire has not been reported.

China's aggressive maneuvers, encapsulated in propaganda videos, are viewed as provocations by Taiwan, which calls for peace and criticizes China's rhetoric. International attention remains on the region as diplomatic ties are tested and military posturing continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)