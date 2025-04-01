High-Stakes Diplomacy: Denmark Meets U.S. at NATO

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen is gearing up for an important meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, marking the first high-level diplomatic exchange since President Trump's re-election.

The planned dialogue is set to unfold on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, offering a platform for pivotal discussions.

This meeting promises to be a crucial opportunity for Denmark and the U.S. to reinforce their bilateral relations amid shifting global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)