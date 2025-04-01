High-Stakes Diplomacy: Denmark Meets U.S. at NATO
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen is preparing to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Brussels. This marks the first high-level talks between the nations following President Trump's re-election. The meeting will occur alongside NATO foreign ministers' discussions, as reported by the Financial Times.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 09:49 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
