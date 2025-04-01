Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Gujarat: Firecracker Factory Blast Claims Seven Lives

A devastating explosion at a firecrackers factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district resulted in the deaths of seven workers. The incident caused a fire and the subsequent collapse of the building. Rescue operations are ongoing to free those trapped, with local authorities and disaster response teams on-site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion at a firecrackers factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has claimed the lives of seven individuals. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday when a blast ignited a blaze and caused significant structural collapse.

Located near Deesa town, the factory, situated in an industrial area, crumbled, trapping several workers beneath the debris. Sub Divisional Magistrate Neha Panchal confirmed the gravity of the incident.

Rescue efforts are in full swing, with firefighters from Deesa municipality working tirelessly to control the flames. The State Disaster Response Force has been deployed to aid in freeing those still trapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

