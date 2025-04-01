AI and Law Enforcement: Bridging the Gap Through Collaboration

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to foster collaborations with academic and industrial entities. This request comes amid the sweeping changes Artificial Intelligence (AI) is bringing to economic, social, and technological landscapes.

In his address at the 21st D P Kohli memorial lecture on the occasion of CBI's 62nd Foundation Day, Vaishnaw pointed out the ethical dilemmas posed by AI, particularly regarding criminal liability and accountability.

Marking the foundation day, the minister also recognized distinguished CBI officers with President's Police Medals and underscored the ongoing collaboration with academia as part of the AI mission to develop innovative tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)