Controversy Brews Over Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

The Waqf Bill, facing amendments post a joint parliamentary panel's report, is set for consideration in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, according to sources.

Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is scheduled to wrap up an eight-hour debate and will seek House approval for the bill's passage, sources revealed on Tuesday.

Discussions became tense during a business advisory committee meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, resulting in a heated exchange between government and opposition members, leading to an opposition walkout over time allocation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)