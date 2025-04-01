Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

The Waqf Bill, revised after a parliamentary panel report, is set for debate in the Lok Sabha. Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will conclude the eight-hour discussion for approval. Opposition criticized the bill as unconstitutional, prompting a heated exchange and walkout during the business advisory meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Waqf Bill, facing amendments post a joint parliamentary panel's report, is set for consideration in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, according to sources.

Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is scheduled to wrap up an eight-hour debate and will seek House approval for the bill's passage, sources revealed on Tuesday.

Discussions became tense during a business advisory committee meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, resulting in a heated exchange between government and opposition members, leading to an opposition walkout over time allocation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

