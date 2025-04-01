Left Menu

Polish Authorities Charge Ukrainian Man in Russian Espionage Case

Polish prosecutors have charged a Ukrainian man, born in Russia, with involvement in Russian intelligence activities. Detained in March, he allegedly gathered military facility information for Russian intelligence. Poland's support for Ukraine has increased Russian espionage attempts. The suspect confessed, revealing ideological motives linked to Russia.

Warsaw | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:19 IST
In a significant development, prosecutors in Poland have charged a Ukrainian man, originally from Russia, for engaging in activities connected to Russian intelligence operations.

The individual was apprehended by the Polish Internal Security Agency in March and subsequently detained by a district court in Warsaw for a period of three months. Officials stated that the suspect's activities included reconnaissance of military facilities within Poland on behalf of Russian intelligence, a crime that carries a potential imprisonment term ranging from five to 30 years.

Poland’s staunch support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russian invasion has made it a focal point for espionage and sabotage. Earlier in November, two men were indicted in a case related to collaboration with Belarusian intelligence services. Prosecutors disclosed that the suspect confessed to the charges and elucidated ideological motives stemming from his Russian connections.

