Polish Authorities Charge Ukrainian Man in Russian Espionage Case

In a significant development, prosecutors in Poland have charged a Ukrainian man, originally from Russia, for engaging in activities connected to Russian intelligence operations.

The individual was apprehended by the Polish Internal Security Agency in March and subsequently detained by a district court in Warsaw for a period of three months. Officials stated that the suspect's activities included reconnaissance of military facilities within Poland on behalf of Russian intelligence, a crime that carries a potential imprisonment term ranging from five to 30 years.

Poland’s staunch support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russian invasion has made it a focal point for espionage and sabotage. Earlier in November, two men were indicted in a case related to collaboration with Belarusian intelligence services. Prosecutors disclosed that the suspect confessed to the charges and elucidated ideological motives stemming from his Russian connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)