Tension at Sea: Taiwan and China's Ongoing Military Drills

Taiwan's defence ministry remains uncertain about the end date of China's military maneuvers, which are currently taking place near the island. The ongoing exercises have yet to breach Taiwan's 24-nautical-mile territorial waters, according to officials.

Despite the lack of physical encroachment, the presence of Chinese military forces in the vicinity of Taiwan highlights the ongoing strategic tensions in the Taiwan Strait. These drills are part of a pattern of increased military activity in the region by China.

The situation adds to the complexity of Taiwan-China relations, reinforcing the need for careful diplomatic navigation to avoid escalations between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)