West Bengal Governor Vows Action After Pathar Pratima Blast Tragedy

In the wake of a tragic blast that claimed eight lives, including four children, in Pathar Pratima, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stressed the need for enhanced preventive measures. The incident occurred at a house in the South 24 Parganas district.

Governor Bose highlighted the critical role of human vigilance in averting such disasters, stressing that accidents stem from human failures. He urged government officials to adopt proactive strategies to enforce safety laws more effectively in order to prevent future occurrences.

Describing it as a tragic gas cylinder explosion, police are investigating the incident. Governor Bose, who is considering a visit to Pathar Pratima, assured the public that appropriate steps will be taken to avert similar incidents in the future.

