Kerala's Financial Strain: Congress Decries Land Tax Hike

The Congress in Kerala strongly opposes the new 50% land tax increase, criticizing the Left Democratic Front government for shifting financial mismanagement burdens to citizens. They accuse the government of exacerbating the financial crisis through corruption and inefficient governance, leaving common people to bear the cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:38 IST
The Congress party in Kerala has expressed strong opposition to the new land tax hike, which took effect on Tuesday. The move, implemented by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, took to social media to voice his frustration, alleging that the government's financial mismanagement, corruption, and ill-advised policies have culminated in an unfair tax burden on the state's populace.

Accusations have been levelled at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for instigating an economic crisis marked by inflation and unemployment, and for failing to increase welfare pensions over the past five years. The government has yet to respond to these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

