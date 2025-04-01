Decades of Conflict: U.S.-Iran Relations from Diplomacy to Hostility

The historical relationship between Iran and the United States is a testament to how geopolitical strategies and regional dynamics have alternated between cooperation and conflict. Once considered allies, both nations have experienced periods of intense tension and outright hostility since the pivotal events of Iran's 1979 revolution.

Key historical moments include the 1953 U.S.-backed coup restoring Iran's Shah and the seismic shift in 1979 when Iran's Islamic Revolution radically altered the political landscape. The outcome was the eventual seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and an ensuing diplomatic rupture.

From military confrontations to nuclear anxieties, U.S.-Iran relations have evolved through decades of mutual suspicion and strategic headwinds, underscored by the 2015 nuclear deal and its subsequent unraveling under the Trump administration, setting the stage for contemporary challenges.

