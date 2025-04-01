Balancing Rare Earth Agreements with EU Law: Germany's Stance on Ukraine's Deals

During her farewell visit to Kyiv, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the necessity for any new rare earths agreements involving Ukraine to align with European law. His comments come amid discussions of potential mineral deals between Ukraine and the United States.

Baerbock emphasized that Europe had already established a deal with Ukraine concerning rare earths, which are crucial in various advanced technologies. She insisted that any forthcoming agreements must comply with existing EU legal standards to maintain harmony within the European continent.

The outgoing minister reaffirmed Germany's engagement in dialogues with all relevant parties, underscoring the importance of cooperative diplomacy in managing critical mineral resources. Her remarks signal Germany's commitment to ensuring any new deals bolster, rather than undermine, the EU's regulatory framework.

