Tripura's Battle Against Drugs: A Zero-Tolerance Success

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced in the Assembly that 70 individuals have been convicted under the NDPS Act over the past three years, highlighting the state's zero-tolerance policy against drugs. Enforcement agencies have intensified operations, seizing significant quantities of illegal substances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha emphasized his government's unyielding stance against drug-related offenses, revealing that 70 people have been convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the recent three-year span.

Addressing the Assembly in response to Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy, Saha detailed that drug trafficking routes involve Myanmar through Assam and Mizoram, with local-produced ganja also exiting Tripura. He underlined that law enforcement relentlessly pursues offenders to uphold this stern policy.

The state's rigorous clampdown has resulted in the seizure of 1.54 lakh kilograms of ganja and recovery of 25.62 lakh yaba tablets. Additionally, a massive cache of 5.82 lakh banned cough syrup bottles was intercepted, illustrating Tripura's steadfast commitment to eradicating the drug menace from its territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

