Showdown in the House: Congress vs Government Over Waqf Bill
The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs to ensure attendance in Lok Sabha ahead of the Waqf bill amendments debate, anticipating a fierce battle with the government. Despite opposition, the ruling NDA's majority in the house likely ensures the bill's passage.
New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:45 IST
The Congress party has signaled its intent to mount a robust challenge against the government's proposed amendments to the Waqf bill by issuing a whip to its MPs, ensuring their presence in the Lok Sabha.
With a government determined to pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the stage is set for a major confrontation with an opposition bloc condemning the proposed law as unconstitutional. The Business Advisory Committee has agreed to an initial eight-hour debate.
Despite the expected heated debate, the opposition's lower numbers in the Lok Sabha make the bill's passage likely, with the ruling NDA coalition holding a majority.
