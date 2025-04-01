Left Menu

Showdown in the House: Congress vs Government Over Waqf Bill

The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs to ensure attendance in Lok Sabha ahead of the Waqf bill amendments debate, anticipating a fierce battle with the government. Despite opposition, the ruling NDA's majority in the house likely ensures the bill's passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has signaled its intent to mount a robust challenge against the government's proposed amendments to the Waqf bill by issuing a whip to its MPs, ensuring their presence in the Lok Sabha.

With a government determined to pass the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the stage is set for a major confrontation with an opposition bloc condemning the proposed law as unconstitutional. The Business Advisory Committee has agreed to an initial eight-hour debate.

Despite the expected heated debate, the opposition's lower numbers in the Lok Sabha make the bill's passage likely, with the ruling NDA coalition holding a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

