Supreme Court Condemns 'Inhuman' Demolition of Homes in Prayagraj
The Supreme Court criticized the Prayagraj Development Authority for inhuman demolition of homes without due legal process, ordering compensation for affected homeowners. The apex court emphasized the right to shelter as part of Article 21 and condemned improper notifications as a denial of due process under the UP Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday condemned the Prayagraj Development Authority for its 'inhuman and illegal' demolition of residential homes, stressing that such acts violate the right to shelter, an integral part of Article 21. As a consequence, the court ordered the authority to compensate each affected homeowner with Rs 10 lakh within six weeks.
A bench headed by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed profound concern over the manner in which the demolitions were executed, highlighting the insensitivity and disregard for the 'rule of law' in such actions. The bench noted the demolitions were carried out under Section 27 of the UP Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, without proper notice, leaving residents with no opportunity to appeal.
The court criticized the authority for failing to make genuine efforts to serve notice in person before resorting to affixing and emphasized that alternative measures, like sending notices by registered post, should be attempted. The court underscored that these oversights contributed to a denial of due process and warned against using financial incapacity as grounds for neglecting proper legal procedures.
