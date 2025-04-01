Supreme Court Condemns 'Inhuman' Demolition of Homes in Prayagraj

The Supreme Court on Tuesday condemned the Prayagraj Development Authority for its 'inhuman and illegal' demolition of residential homes, stressing that such acts violate the right to shelter, an integral part of Article 21. As a consequence, the court ordered the authority to compensate each affected homeowner with Rs 10 lakh within six weeks.

A bench headed by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed profound concern over the manner in which the demolitions were executed, highlighting the insensitivity and disregard for the 'rule of law' in such actions. The bench noted the demolitions were carried out under Section 27 of the UP Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, without proper notice, leaving residents with no opportunity to appeal.

The court criticized the authority for failing to make genuine efforts to serve notice in person before resorting to affixing and emphasized that alternative measures, like sending notices by registered post, should be attempted. The court underscored that these oversights contributed to a denial of due process and warned against using financial incapacity as grounds for neglecting proper legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)