UAE Grants Amnesty to 166 Nepalese: A Bilateral Gesture of Goodwill

The UAE government has granted amnesty to 166 Nepalese citizens who were illegally residing in the UAE. This decision, coinciding with Ramadan and Eid, was appreciated by the Nepalese government and highlights strong bilateral relations. The pardoned individuals are now returning home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The United Arab Emirates government has extended a gesture of goodwill by granting amnesty to 166 Nepalese citizens who were residing illegally and some serving jail time due to lack of valid travel documents. This act of clemency comes as part of the celebrations during the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid.

In a statement, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep gratitude for the UAE's humanitarian move, emphasizing that it symbolizes the strong and cordial bilateral ties between the two nations.

The amnesty decision followed a request made by the Nepalese government through its embassy in Abu Dhabi. The freed Nepalese citizens are currently making their way back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

