Tensions Rise: U.S. Closely Monitors China's Military Moves

On Tuesday, a State Department spokesperson emphasized the United States' vigilance regarding China's military maneuvers around Taiwan. They pledged sustained support for the island against Beijing's assertive actions.

U.S. officials accused China of acting irresponsibly, putting the region's security and prosperity at stake through unjustifiable threats and pressure campaigns near Taiwan.

Amidst escalating tensions, the United States remains committed to countering China's military, economic, and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)