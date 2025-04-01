Mysterious Murder and Allegations: Unraveling the Beed Sarpanch Case

Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, addressed recent events in Dharashiv district, neighboring Beed, linking a woman's mysterious death with his brother's case. Deshmukh called for the police to disclose investigation details.

Activist Anjali Damania alleged the woman's death was connected to a plot to frame Santosh Deshmukh in a false case. She claimed the woman was enlisted to accuse the sarpanch of immoral acts before she was questioned and subsequently found dead. Santosh Deshmukh was killed last year in December, reportedly for thwarting an extortion attempt on an energy firm.

In the ongoing saga, eight people, including Walmik Karad, linked to former minister Dhananjay Munde, have been arrested under MCOCA. Allegations of jail violence have arisen, prompting transfer of prisoners. Local politicians and activists are vocally demanding justice and clarity as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)