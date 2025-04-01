Court Orders FIR Against Kapil Mishra for Alleged Involvement in 2020 Delhi Riots
A court has mandated an FIR to investigate Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra for his alleged role in the 2020 Delhi riots. The move follows claims of Mishra's incitement and presence at the scene. A compliance report is expected by April 16. The development faces opposition from Delhi Police.
In a significant development, a Delhi court on Tuesday ordered an FIR against Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra to investigate his alleged involvement in the 2020 riots in the capital city. The court's decision came after Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia identified a prima facie cognizable offense, necessitating a thorough investigation.
The court's directive requires Delhi Police to compile a comprehensive compliance report by April 16, with instructions to delve into Mishra's presence at the incident's location in February 2020. The judge emphasized that serious interrogation of both Mishra and DCP Ved Prakash Surya could reveal details that remain unexplored.
The directive follows claims from AAP and complainant Mohammad Ilyas, urging for Mishra's investigation alongside other political figures allegedly involved in instigating the violence. The allegations center on Mishra's inflammatory speech before the riots. Delhi Police, however, countered the allegations, labeling them as an attempt to shift blame onto Mishra.
