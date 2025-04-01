Left Menu

Jewellery Heist Ringleaders in Purulia Jail Exposed

The Bihar Police's Special Task Force uncovered a conspiracy orchestrated by two gangsters from Purulia jail, responsible for looting jewellery showrooms in three districts. Seventeen gang members have been arrested across multiple states, and efforts are underway to bring the masterminds, Sheru Singh and Chandan, to Bihar for interrogation.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police has uncovered a criminal plot orchestrated by gangsters Sheru Singh and Chandan. The two, currently incarcerated in Purulia jail, masterminded the robbery of jewellery showrooms in three districts of Bihar, police officials revealed on Tuesday.

The STF plans to transfer Singh and Chandan to Bihar for interrogation, shedding light on a series of high-profile lootings in Bhojpur, Patna, and Purnea. So far, 17 gang members have been detained, spanning multiple states, and police have seized substantial loot including gold and firearms.

The ringleaders' operations, allegedly recruiting unemployed youth from various regions, have led authorities to urge parental vigilance. Steps to confiscate the properties of those arrested are imminent as investigations continue.

