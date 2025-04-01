Left Menu

Swift Justice: Delhi Police Nab Suspects in Sadar Bazar Robbery

Delhi Police quickly apprehended two individuals following a robbery in Sadar Bazar. The suspects, Akash Tanwar and Anil alias Amit, were arrested near Jhandewalan Road. Stolen goods were reclaimed, and CCTV footage aided the capture. The suspects confessed, revealing a history of targeting unsuspecting victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:19 IST
In a swift action, Delhi Police arrested two individuals within six hours following a reported robbery in the bustling Sadar Bazar area. The incident, which occurred around 2 pm on March 29, highlights the efficiency of the city's law enforcement.

Authorities identified the suspects as Akash Tanwar, aged 33, and Anil alias Amit, 21. They were captured a mere kilometer away from the crime scene, on Jhandewalan Road, with the help of precise police work and technological surveillance tools.

The police recovered a stolen mobile phone and Rs 1,000 in cash from the duo. During their interrogation, both individuals admitted to their criminal activities, with Anil already having a theft case against him. Meanwhile, the background check on Tanwar is underway, officials disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

