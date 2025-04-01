Swift Justice: Delhi Police Nab Suspects in Sadar Bazar Robbery

In a swift action, Delhi Police arrested two individuals within six hours following a reported robbery in the bustling Sadar Bazar area. The incident, which occurred around 2 pm on March 29, highlights the efficiency of the city's law enforcement.

Authorities identified the suspects as Akash Tanwar, aged 33, and Anil alias Amit, 21. They were captured a mere kilometer away from the crime scene, on Jhandewalan Road, with the help of precise police work and technological surveillance tools.

The police recovered a stolen mobile phone and Rs 1,000 in cash from the duo. During their interrogation, both individuals admitted to their criminal activities, with Anil already having a theft case against him. Meanwhile, the background check on Tanwar is underway, officials disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)