AAP Demands Resignation of Delhi Law Minister Amid Riot Allegations

Tuesday saw the AAP demanding the resignation of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra following a court's order to register an FIR probing his involvement in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

At a press conference, AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj urged the police to arrest Mishra, asserting that evidence of his role is publicly accessible. Bharadwaj stated, "Mishra should resign and face arrest as per the court's FIR order. For morality's sake, he must step down and be treated like other accused."

AAP alleges four videos were shown in court featuring Mishra alongside police officials, inciting riots with hate speech. The court instructed Delhi Police to submit a compliance report by April 16. Despite police opposition, the application was filed by Mohammad Ilyas seeking Mishra's booking.

(With inputs from agencies.)