AAP Demands Resignation of Delhi Law Minister Amid Riot Allegations
AAP calls for Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's resignation after a court mandates an FIR against him for his alleged role in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The court demands a police compliance report by April 16. AAP claims evidence of Mishra's involvement is already public.
Tuesday saw the AAP demanding the resignation of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra following a court's order to register an FIR probing his involvement in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
At a press conference, AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj urged the police to arrest Mishra, asserting that evidence of his role is publicly accessible. Bharadwaj stated, "Mishra should resign and face arrest as per the court's FIR order. For morality's sake, he must step down and be treated like other accused."
AAP alleges four videos were shown in court featuring Mishra alongside police officials, inciting riots with hate speech. The court instructed Delhi Police to submit a compliance report by April 16. Despite police opposition, the application was filed by Mohammad Ilyas seeking Mishra's booking.
