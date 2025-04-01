Left Menu

AAP Demands Resignation of Delhi Law Minister Amid Riot Allegations

AAP calls for Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's resignation after a court mandates an FIR against him for his alleged role in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The court demands a police compliance report by April 16. AAP claims evidence of Mishra's involvement is already public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:20 IST
AAP Demands Resignation of Delhi Law Minister Amid Riot Allegations
Kapil Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

Tuesday saw the AAP demanding the resignation of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra following a court's order to register an FIR probing his involvement in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

At a press conference, AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj urged the police to arrest Mishra, asserting that evidence of his role is publicly accessible. Bharadwaj stated, "Mishra should resign and face arrest as per the court's FIR order. For morality's sake, he must step down and be treated like other accused."

AAP alleges four videos were shown in court featuring Mishra alongside police officials, inciting riots with hate speech. The court instructed Delhi Police to submit a compliance report by April 16. Despite police opposition, the application was filed by Mohammad Ilyas seeking Mishra's booking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025