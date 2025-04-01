Left Menu

U.S. Tightens the Noose on Iranian Weapon Procurement with New Sanctions

The U.S. has imposed new sanctions on entities and individuals connected to Iran's weapons procurement network. The sanctions target groups in Iran, the UAE, and China involved in UAV component acquisition. This move is part of President Trump's 'maximum pressure' strategy against Tehran's military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:37 IST
The United States has enacted a fresh round of sanctions targeting entities and individuals in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and China, who are believed to be part of an Iranian network procuring weapons, as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to pressure Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury Department, in coordination with the Department of Justice, imposed sanctions on six entities and two individuals accused of procuring unmanned aerial vehicle components for Iran's drone program. The move is intended to disrupt Iran's military-industrial activities that threaten regional stability, U.S. interests, and allies.

This is the second wave of such measures since Trump restored his 'maximum pressure' strategy. The sanctions aim to diminish Tehran's oil exports and hinder its alleged nuclear ambitions, amid rising tensions over Iran's uranium enrichment activities and Western accusations of a concealed nuclear weapons agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

