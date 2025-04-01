U.S. Tightens the Noose on Iranian Weapon Procurement with New Sanctions

The United States has enacted a fresh round of sanctions targeting entities and individuals in Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and China, who are believed to be part of an Iranian network procuring weapons, as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to pressure Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury Department, in coordination with the Department of Justice, imposed sanctions on six entities and two individuals accused of procuring unmanned aerial vehicle components for Iran's drone program. The move is intended to disrupt Iran's military-industrial activities that threaten regional stability, U.S. interests, and allies.

This is the second wave of such measures since Trump restored his 'maximum pressure' strategy. The sanctions aim to diminish Tehran's oil exports and hinder its alleged nuclear ambitions, amid rising tensions over Iran's uranium enrichment activities and Western accusations of a concealed nuclear weapons agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)