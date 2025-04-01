Allahabad High Court Stands Firm Against Quashing Case Despite 'Compromise'

The Allahabad High Court has made a significant ruling, emphasizing that proceedings for alleged offenses cannot be dismissed solely due to a 'compromise' between the involved parties. This decision highlights the court's stance on serious offenses, particularly those related to unlawful religious conversion and rape.

Justice Manju Rani Chauhan noted that conversion to Islam is bona fide only if the individual is of sound mind, of legal age, and willingly adopts the religion. The court was addressing a petition from Taufik Ahmad, who sought to quash charges of rape and coercive conversion filed against him under the UP anti-conversion law.

Despite claims of a compromise between Ahmad and the complainant, the court underscored the gravity of the allegations, stating they are non-compoundable. The case revolves around Ahmad allegedly coercing a Hindu girl into converting to Islam under false pretenses, with the promise of marriage while concealing his identity.

