Mass Layoffs Rock U.S. Health Agencies under Trump Administration

The Trump administration commenced widespread layoffs involving 10,000 staffers at U.S. health agencies on Tuesday, multiple sources reveal. Security personnel barred entry to several employees shortly after they received dismissal notifications. These cuts affect major agencies under the Department of Health and Human Services, including the FDA, CDC, and National Institutes of Health.

These layoffs are part of a comprehensive strategy by President Donald Trump and ally Elon Musk to decrease the federal government's size and expenditures. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed the reduction from 82,000 to 62,000 employees, terming it necessary to streamline an overloaded system. However, the removal of leading scientists overseeing critical public health matters has sparked worries about the country's abilities to tackle current health emergencies, such as the measles outbreak and avian flu.

The shake-up at the world's leading drug regulatory body, the FDA, saw key figures, including Peter Stein and Brian King, dismissed, while FDA's top vaccine official, Peter Marks, was ousted. These changes have reportedly left the FDA struggling to meet product review deadlines. Former Commissioner Robert Califf expressed concern about the loss of experienced personnel, predicting long-term adverse outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)