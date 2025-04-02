House Speaker Faces Defeat over Parental Proxy Voting

House Speaker Mike Johnson suffered a significant defeat when his aggressive bid to thwart a congressional proposal for proxy voting by new parents failed. A dramatic 206-222 vote saw nine Republicans join all Democrats to reject his plan.

The defeat marks a notable setback for Johnson, who opposed a bipartisan initiative introduced by freshman Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and Democratic Rep. Brittany Pettersen. The proposal, welcomed by many as a step towards modernized Congress, seeks to allow members with newborns the opportunity to vote via proxy.

Luna's discharge petition has garnered considerable support from lawmakers, forcing its consideration on the House floor. However, Johnson and other Republicans continue to steadfastly oppose proxy voting, arguing it breaches tradition and undermines legislative integrity.

