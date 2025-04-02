Left Menu

Control Shifts: Russia's Push in Eastern Ukraine's Rozlyv

Russian forces have taken control of Rozlyv in Ukraine's Donetsk region amid ongoing battles. Ukraine reported continued fighting, and independent verification remains elusive. The conflict has intensified, with clashes in Toretsk and shelling in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk. Russian annexations of Donetsk and Luhansk face condemnation from Ukraine and the West.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday that its forces had captured the village of Rozlyv, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This marks a continued westward advance as part of a larger campaign.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military acknowledged five attacks on Rozlyv and neighbouring Kostiantynopil but did not concede that Rozlyv was under Russian control. In a late update, the Ukrainian General Staff noted three battles were still ongoing in the area.

Independent verification from sources like Reuters remains unavailable, while Ukrainian blog DeepState has reported Russian advances. Heavy fighting persists in Toretsk, highlighting the prolonged conflict. Russia's strategy has shifted to dominate eastern Ukraine following initial setbacks near Kyiv.

