The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday that its forces had captured the village of Rozlyv, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This marks a continued westward advance as part of a larger campaign.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military acknowledged five attacks on Rozlyv and neighbouring Kostiantynopil but did not concede that Rozlyv was under Russian control. In a late update, the Ukrainian General Staff noted three battles were still ongoing in the area.

Independent verification from sources like Reuters remains unavailable, while Ukrainian blog DeepState has reported Russian advances. Heavy fighting persists in Toretsk, highlighting the prolonged conflict. Russia's strategy has shifted to dominate eastern Ukraine following initial setbacks near Kyiv.

