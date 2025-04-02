Federal Workers' Reinstatement: A Legal Battle
A federal judge limited the Trump administration's capacity to fire thousands of probationary federal workers without due process. Judge James Bredar ruled against the firings, requiring procedures be followed and reinstated affected workers in certain states. The case continues amid appeals and political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 05:58 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 05:58 IST
A federal judge has restricted the Trump administration's ability to swiftly terminate thousands of probationary federal workers across 19 states and Washington, D.C.
U.S. District Judge James Bredar concluded that federal agencies violated procedural expectations aimed at fair employment practices, prompting a partial reversal of the workforce reduction.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration argues for the legality of its actions and prepares appeals against the court's decisions, maintaining that the judge overstepped his jurisdiction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
