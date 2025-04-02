Union Stands Strong: Justice Sought in Italian Migrant Worker Murder Case

Italy's principal trade union body, CGIL, has officially aligned with prosecutors in the murder trial against farm owner Antonello Lovato. Accusations arose after Lovato allegedly failed to seek medical help for Indian migrant worker Satnam Singh, who bled to death following a severe workplace injury.

During the trial's initial session, Lovato, accused of escalating negligence to murder, admitted to panicking upon witnessing Singh's condition. Singh worked illegally in Italy, adding a layer of complexity to the tragic incident that has fueled criticism of the sector's exploitative practices.

Outside the courthouse, the CGIL and Sikh community members protested against 'caporalato', the exploitative system treating workers as mere commodities. The CGIL demands systemic change to prevent recurrence, emphasizing this case as symptomatic of broader agricultural sector issues, with the trial resuming in late May.

(With inputs from agencies.)