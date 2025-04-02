Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: China Conducts Live-Fire Drills Near Taiwan

China's military has conducted long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea, targeting ports and energy facilities. This exercise escalates tensions with Taiwan amidst rising Chinese rhetoric against Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. The U.S. has condemned China's aggressive military activities, warning of regional security risks.

In a significant escalation of military activities, China's military conducted long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea on Wednesday. The exercises, which Beijing insists are aimed at precision strikes on ports and energy facilities, come amid heightened rhetoric against Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has denounced President Lai as a 'separatist'. The latest drills come in the wake of U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Asia visit and his stern criticism of China's actions. China's Eastern Theatre Command has outlined these exercises as part of the Strait Thunder-2025A, yet specific locations remain undisclosed.

The United States, alongside Japan and the European Union, has criticized China's military maneuvers, expressing concerns over regional stability and security. Taiwan has consistently rebuked China's drills, with an official citing a significant presence of Chinese warships near Taiwan's 'response zone'.

