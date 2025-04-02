Escalating Drone Strikes: Civilians Caught in the Crossfire
Recent Russian drone strikes on Ukraine have left at least one adult dead and several civilians injured, including children. The incidents occurred in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions amidst tensions over a broken ceasefire. Ukraine's forces responded by downing six drones.
Recent Russian drone strikes have terrorized Ukraine's southeastern regions, claiming the life of one civilian and injuring several others, officials reported Wednesday.
The attacks targeted the Zaporizhzhia settlement and Kharkiv city, leaving an ominous trail of destruction and victimizing innocents, including infants and children.
The strikes coincide with escalating accusations from both nations over ceasefire violations, as Russian forces intensify pressure on Ukraine's infrastructure while Kyiv fights back, reportedly downing six drones in the conflict.
