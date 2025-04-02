Recent Russian drone strikes have terrorized Ukraine's southeastern regions, claiming the life of one civilian and injuring several others, officials reported Wednesday.

The attacks targeted the Zaporizhzhia settlement and Kharkiv city, leaving an ominous trail of destruction and victimizing innocents, including infants and children.

The strikes coincide with escalating accusations from both nations over ceasefire violations, as Russian forces intensify pressure on Ukraine's infrastructure while Kyiv fights back, reportedly downing six drones in the conflict.

