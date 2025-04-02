Left Menu

Prime Accused Arrested in Deadly West Bengal Blast Tragedy

Chandrakanta Banik, the prime suspect and owner of the firecracker unit, was arrested in connection with the fatal blast in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. The explosion resulted in eight deaths, including four children, and authorities continue to search for Banik's absconding brother.

Updated: 02-04-2025 11:45 IST
The police arrested Chandrakanta Banik, the prime accused in a tragic blast that claimed the lives of eight individuals in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district. The explosion, which occurred in Pathar Pratima on Monday night, reportedly originated from a suspiciously close firecracker manufacturing unit owned by Banik.

Sunderban Police District SP Koteswara Rao informed PTI that Banik was apprehended after an intensive overnight interrogation. The search continues for Banik's brother, who remains at large. This arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident.

Forensic teams are diligently examining the materials within the implicated residence to determine if firecracker components contributed to the explosion, which included a gas cylinder. The accident left eight members of a family, including four children, dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

