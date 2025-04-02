Warning Shots Fired at Chinese Red Cross Convoy in Myanmar
Myanmar's military fired warning shots at a Chinese Red Cross aid convoy for not stopping in a conflict zone. According to junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun, the incident occurred on Tuesday night when the convoy, including local vehicles, didn't inform authorities of its intended route.
In a tense situation on Tuesday night, Myanmar's military forces fired warning shots at a Chinese Red Cross convoy in a conflict-heavy region. The convoy reportedly failed to comply with military orders to halt.
Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun confirmed the event, highlighting that the convoy, which also comprised local vehicles, proceeded without prior notification to the authorities or the Chinese embassy.
The altercation underscores the security volatility in areas affected by ongoing conflicts, raising concerns about the safety protocols employed in such regions.
