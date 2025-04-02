Warning Shots Fired at Chinese Red Cross Convoy in Myanmar

In a tense situation on Tuesday night, Myanmar's military forces fired warning shots at a Chinese Red Cross convoy in a conflict-heavy region. The convoy reportedly failed to comply with military orders to halt.

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun confirmed the event, highlighting that the convoy, which also comprised local vehicles, proceeded without prior notification to the authorities or the Chinese embassy.

The altercation underscores the security volatility in areas affected by ongoing conflicts, raising concerns about the safety protocols employed in such regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)