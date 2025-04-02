Left Menu

Maritime Expert Vijay Chafekar Steps Up as ReCAAP Executive Director

Vijay D Chafekar, a seasoned Indian maritime expert, has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre in Singapore. He brings 37 years of experience to this pivotal role, focusing on combating piracy and armed robbery in Asia and enhancing maritime security cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:18 IST
Maritime Expert Vijay Chafekar Steps Up as ReCAAP Executive Director
Appointment
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Veteran Indian maritime expert Vijay D Chafekar has been designated as the new Executive Director of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre, headquartered in Singapore. This appointment was formally announced by the organization on Wednesday.

ReCAAP is a collaborative initiative among 21 nations, including India, the United States, Sri Lanka, and Japan, aimed at bolstering regional cooperation in the fight against piracy and armed robbery at sea. The center plays a crucial role in disseminating vital information related to piracy incidents.

With an illustrious 37-year career in maritime operations, Chafekar, who retired as an Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, commences a three-year term from April 2025 as the 7th Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC. He follows Krishnaswamy Natarajan, completing his term in 2028, promising to enhance efforts against maritime threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025