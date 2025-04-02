Maritime Expert Vijay Chafekar Steps Up as ReCAAP Executive Director

Veteran Indian maritime expert Vijay D Chafekar has been designated as the new Executive Director of the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre, headquartered in Singapore. This appointment was formally announced by the organization on Wednesday.

ReCAAP is a collaborative initiative among 21 nations, including India, the United States, Sri Lanka, and Japan, aimed at bolstering regional cooperation in the fight against piracy and armed robbery at sea. The center plays a crucial role in disseminating vital information related to piracy incidents.

With an illustrious 37-year career in maritime operations, Chafekar, who retired as an Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, commences a three-year term from April 2025 as the 7th Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC. He follows Krishnaswamy Natarajan, completing his term in 2028, promising to enhance efforts against maritime threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)