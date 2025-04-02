High-Stakes Bust: Woman Drug Peddler's Arrest Unveils Ganja Racket

In a significant operation, law enforcement apprehended a woman and her accomplice, seizing high-grade ganja valued at over two crores in a coastal district. The excise department confirmed the arrest during the early hours of Wednesday.

The individuals were identified as Taslima Sulthana, 41, from Chennai, and Firoz, 26, from Mannanchery. Known in drug circles as Christina, Sulthana conducted her narcotics business primarily from Kochi, according to official sources.

A tip-off prompted a focused operation, leading to their arrest on Omanapuzha Coastal Road. The seized ganja, packed in three parcels, underscores a penetration into the tourism and film industries, with investigations underway into connections with film personalities.

