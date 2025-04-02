Left Menu

High-Stakes Bust: Woman Drug Peddler's Arrest Unveils Ganja Racket

A woman drug peddler, Taslima Sulthana, and her accomplice, Firoz, were arrested with high-grade ganja worth over two crores in a coastal district. Based in Chennai, Sulthana conducted her operations from Kochi, targeting the tourism and film sectors. Her connections with film personalities are under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:26 IST
High-Stakes Bust: Woman Drug Peddler's Arrest Unveils Ganja Racket
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, law enforcement apprehended a woman and her accomplice, seizing high-grade ganja valued at over two crores in a coastal district. The excise department confirmed the arrest during the early hours of Wednesday.

The individuals were identified as Taslima Sulthana, 41, from Chennai, and Firoz, 26, from Mannanchery. Known in drug circles as Christina, Sulthana conducted her narcotics business primarily from Kochi, according to official sources.

A tip-off prompted a focused operation, leading to their arrest on Omanapuzha Coastal Road. The seized ganja, packed in three parcels, underscores a penetration into the tourism and film industries, with investigations underway into connections with film personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025