Contentious Immigration Bill Sparks Debate in Indian Parliament
The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025, passed by India's Lok Sabha, faces criticism for treating foreigners as 'potential criminals.' Congress MP Singhvi opposes its draconian powers granted to officials, lack of accountability, and possible constitutional challenges. Calls for further review and amendments were made amid concerns of rights infringement.
- Country:
- India
The controversial Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 has stirred significant debate in India's Rajya Sabha, with Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi leading the opposition against the legislation. Singhvi criticizes the Bill for portraying all foreigners as 'potential criminals' and argues it grants excessive power to low-level officials without robust oversight mechanisms.
The bill, already passed in the Lok Sabha, empowers the central government to refuse or deport foreigners on ambiguous grounds, raising concerns about possible human rights infringements. Singhvi insists this treatment contradicts the constitutional rights that even non-citizens are entitled to in India. He highlighted the need for this Bill to be reviewed by a standing committee to mitigate arbitrary bureaucratic power.
Despite calls for the Bill to undergo further scrutiny, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rejected such demands, maintaining that sufficient opportunities were provided for suggestions prior to its passage. The Bill also dictates mandatory reporting of foreigners by various establishments and stipulates penalties for those violating entry laws. Singhvi fears the legislation could lead to 'guess justice' and foresees potential judicial challenges if enacted as is.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Counters Trinamool's Gokhale in Fiery Parliamentary Debate
Controversial Immigration Bill Sparks Parliamentary Debate
Trinamool Congress Demands Parliamentary Debate on Voter ID Duplication
Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Parliamentary Debate Amid Allegations of Misinformation
New Amendments in Waqf Bill Ignite Heated Parliamentary Debates