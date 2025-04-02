Leadership Shuffle in China's Politburo

In a significant leadership shake-up, China's elite decision-making body, the Politburo, has undergone a swap in positions among its members, according to state media reports on Wednesday.

Shi Taifeng has been named the new head of the Communist Party's Organisation Department, a highly influential entity tasked with all internal personnel decisions, signalling a strategic realignment within the party's core.

Meanwhile, Li Ganjie has taken over as chief of the United Front Work Department, which plays a crucial role in overseeing the Party's influence activities related to religious and ethnic minorities, alongside its political interests in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

