Leadership Shuffle in China's Politburo
Two members of China's politburo have swapped roles in a significant leadership shake-up. Shi Taifeng is now the head of the powerful Organisation Department, and Li Ganjie is appointed chief of the United Front Work Department. These changes signify strategic realignments within the Communist Party.
In a significant leadership shake-up, China's elite decision-making body, the Politburo, has undergone a swap in positions among its members, according to state media reports on Wednesday.
Shi Taifeng has been named the new head of the Communist Party's Organisation Department, a highly influential entity tasked with all internal personnel decisions, signalling a strategic realignment within the party's core.
Meanwhile, Li Ganjie has taken over as chief of the United Front Work Department, which plays a crucial role in overseeing the Party's influence activities related to religious and ethnic minorities, alongside its political interests in Hong Kong and Taiwan.
