Conflict Hinders Relief Efforts in Myanmar Amidst Quake Devastation

In Myanmar, tensions rise as the military allegedly attacks a Chinese Red Cross relief convoy dispatched to aid Mandalay, devastated by a recent 7.7 magnitude earthquake. The Three Brotherhood Alliance issued a ceasefire to aid the humanitarian effort, yet clashes persist, hindering relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Tensions in Myanmar continue to rise as military forces allegedly targeted a humanitarian convoy. The convoy, which consisted of nine vehicles from the Chinese Red Cross, was on its way to deliver crucial supplies to Mandalay, a city recently struck by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake caused widespread destruction in Mandalay, toppling buildings, collapsing bridges, and damaging roads. As of now, state television MRTV reports 2,886 deaths and 4,639 injuries, though local sources suggest the numbers could be much higher. The Three Brotherhood Alliance announced a ceasefire to aid relief efforts, yet violence continues.

Military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun claims that security forces fired warning shots as the convoy had not pre-informed about its route, while Chinese authorities assured that relief supplies are safely en route. The UN has called for an immediate cessation of military attacks to allow essential aid deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

