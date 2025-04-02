Controversy Deepens over Custodial Death of Tribal Youth in Kerala
The Congress party in Kerala is demanding a judicial probe into the death of a tribal youth found hanging in a police station. Questions arise over his age, with the family claiming he was a minor. The incident is linked to the case of a missing minor girl.
- Country:
- India
The opposition Congress in Kerala has called for a judicial probe into the death of a tribal youth who was found hanging inside a police station in Kalpetta, Wayanad. The incident occurred a day after he was taken into custody related to a minor’s disappearance.
The youth's family has presented documents suggesting he was a minor, contradicting police assertions that he was 18. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticized the police, demanding a judicial investigation rather than a crime branch inquiry, citing "serious lapses" in police conduct.
The police reported that the youth, along with the missing minor girl, was taken from Kozhikode and held at Kalpetta station. The girl has been moved to a state-run shelter, while the youth remained in custody until he was found hanging, allegedly with his shirt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
