In a controversial move, President Donald Trump suspended a law banning the popular social media platform TikTok in the United States citing national security concerns. This decision, made without any legal precedent, has allowed TikTok to maintain its operations, much to the delight of its 170 million U.S. users.

The president's executive orders have sparked over 130 lawsuits, yet none have seriously challenged the temporary suspension of the ban. Despite widespread acknowledgment of the risks posed by TikTok's Chinese affiliations, the suspension has largely gone unopposed in Congress.

Trump is giving ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, 75 days to sell its U.S. operations. Companies like Oracle and Blackstone have emerged as potential investors. The ongoing saga rings as an example of the administration's flexible approach to the rule of law, drawing bipartisan criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)