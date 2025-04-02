Left Menu

Kerala High Court Grants Bail to PFI Accused in RSS Leader's Murder Case

The Kerala High Court granted bail to 10 PFI members in the murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkad. The decision followed the Supreme Court's stay on framing charges, leading to potential trial delays. The accused are bound by conditions, including a bond and reporting requirements.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to 10 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) implicated in the murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkad district in 2022.

A bench led by Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and P V Balakrishnan provided the relief considering the protracted pre-trial detention and the Supreme Court's postponement of charge framing in the case.

The bail conditions require the accused to post a bond and adhere to stringent guidelines, including staying in Kerala, updating their residential information, and reporting regularly to law enforcement.

