Anmol Bishnoi Sent to Tihar Jail: NIA's Move Amid Security Concerns

On December 11, a Special NIA Judge ordered Anmol Bishnoi to judicial custody, approving the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) request to transfer him to Delhi's Tihar Jail. The decision follows the termination of Bishnoi's custodial remand, according to NIA Special Public Prosecutor.

Due to increased threat perceptions, Bishnoi appeared before the court through virtual means, having previously raised concerns for his safety. Consequently, the court relocated proceedings to the NIA headquarters. NIA Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi confirmed the Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated Bishnoi's confinement to Tihar Jail amid a serious security threat.

Recently deported from the U.S., Anmol Bishnoi, brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was apprehended by the NIA. He faces charges as part of the Lawrence Bishnoi-led terror-gangster syndicate, accused of orchestrating operations from abroad, and involvement in several high-profile criminal cases.