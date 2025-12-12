Left Menu

Anmol Bishnoi Sent to Tihar Jail: NIA's Move Amid Security Concerns

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is sent to Tihar Jail by a special NIA court. The move follows his deportation from the U.S. and pending charges related to a terror-gangster syndicate. His virtual court appearance reflects heightened security threats surrounding his case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:48 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On December 11, a Special NIA Judge ordered Anmol Bishnoi to judicial custody, approving the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) request to transfer him to Delhi's Tihar Jail. The decision follows the termination of Bishnoi's custodial remand, according to NIA Special Public Prosecutor.

Due to increased threat perceptions, Bishnoi appeared before the court through virtual means, having previously raised concerns for his safety. Consequently, the court relocated proceedings to the NIA headquarters. NIA Public Prosecutor Rahul Tyagi confirmed the Ministry of Home Affairs has mandated Bishnoi's confinement to Tihar Jail amid a serious security threat.

Recently deported from the U.S., Anmol Bishnoi, brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was apprehended by the NIA. He faces charges as part of the Lawrence Bishnoi-led terror-gangster syndicate, accused of orchestrating operations from abroad, and involvement in several high-profile criminal cases.

