Tragic Love: Crime of Passion Shocks Community

A shocking incident unfolded on Wednesday when a 25-year-old man allegedly attacked a woman and her daughter, critically injuring one and instantly killing the other. The man, identified as Naveen, reportedly slit the throats of 43-year-old Lakshmi and her 20-year-old daughter, Deepika Gayatri, whom he is said to be romantically interested in.

While Lakshmi succumbed to her injuries at the scene, her daughter Deepika was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The local police have initiated a thorough investigation, gathering evidence and reviewing surveillance footage to piece together the sequence of events.

Currently, Naveen remains at large, but law enforcement has mobilized teams to capture him. Authorities have registered a case under several legal provisions, and the inquiry is ongoing with further developments anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)