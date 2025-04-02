Myanmar Earthquake: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Myanmar's crisis deepened as a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck during its civil war, causing significant destruction and challenging humanitarian efforts. Rescue teams managed to pull survivors from rubble, but the rising death toll and ongoing military actions overshadow these successes.

While some resistance groups declared ceasefires to facilitate relief, the military has maintained its offensive, complicating international aid efforts. Many areas remain inaccessible, with communication lines down and roads damaged, increasing the uncertainty around the full extent of the tragedy.

International aid is arriving, with countries including the US, China, and India contributing resources. However, the military regime's refusal to pause its attacks threatens these efforts. Myanmar's political landscape remains volatile, making long-term peace negotiations difficult.

(With inputs from agencies.)