Supreme Court to Decide on Vikas Yadav's Bail Amidst Mother's Health Concerns

Vikas Yadav appeals to the Supreme Court for interim bail to attend to his mother's medical needs, who is hospitalized. The court considers forming a medical board to evaluate her condition. Vikas is serving a prison term for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder and has previously been denied remission.

Updated: 02-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:02 IST
Vikas Yadav, currently serving a 25-year sentence for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, has approached the Supreme Court, seeking interim bail due to his mother's urgent medical condition.

A Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, discussed the possibility of the Uttar Pradesh government forming a medical board to assess his mother's health at Noida's Yashoda hospital.

Yadav, son of politician D P Yadav, has been in prison without remission since 2016, alongside his cousin for the murder connected to familial disputes over a romantic relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

