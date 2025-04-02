Supreme Court to Decide on Vikas Yadav's Bail Amidst Mother's Health Concerns

Vikas Yadav, currently serving a 25-year sentence for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case, has approached the Supreme Court, seeking interim bail due to his mother's urgent medical condition.

A Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, discussed the possibility of the Uttar Pradesh government forming a medical board to assess his mother's health at Noida's Yashoda hospital.

Yadav, son of politician D P Yadav, has been in prison without remission since 2016, alongside his cousin for the murder connected to familial disputes over a romantic relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)