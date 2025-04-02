Left Menu

CBI Investigates Railway Fraud in Jodhpur

The CBI has lodged an FIR against a Jodhpur Railway office superintendent for allegedly colluding with a parking contractor to defraud the department of Rs 21 lakh. The alleged fraud involved returning DDs to the contractor using forged receipts, exposed during an internal audit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:05 IST
CBI Investigates Railway Fraud in Jodhpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe into allegations of fraud at Jodhpur Railway, implicating an office superintendent. According to reports, the superintendent, identified as Manila Chauhan, allegedly worked in collusion with a parking contractor to defraud the railway of Rs 21 lakh.

The parking contract at Raika Bagh station was awarded to Shri Aarohi Enterprises for Rs 28 lakh. However, it is alleged that the Rs 21 lakh deposited via demand drafts (DDs) as part of the license fee was never submitted to the railway's account.

Instead, the superintendent is accused of returning the DDs to the contractor using forged receipts. This fraudulent activity came to light during an internal railway audit, prompting Senior DCM Vikas Kheda to file a complaint with the CBI. Following the revelation, the officer has been suspended pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025