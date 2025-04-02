CBI Investigates Railway Fraud in Jodhpur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe into allegations of fraud at Jodhpur Railway, implicating an office superintendent. According to reports, the superintendent, identified as Manila Chauhan, allegedly worked in collusion with a parking contractor to defraud the railway of Rs 21 lakh.

The parking contract at Raika Bagh station was awarded to Shri Aarohi Enterprises for Rs 28 lakh. However, it is alleged that the Rs 21 lakh deposited via demand drafts (DDs) as part of the license fee was never submitted to the railway's account.

Instead, the superintendent is accused of returning the DDs to the contractor using forged receipts. This fraudulent activity came to light during an internal railway audit, prompting Senior DCM Vikas Kheda to file a complaint with the CBI. Following the revelation, the officer has been suspended pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)